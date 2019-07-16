A local court in Jharkhand’s Ranchi ordered a college student to distribute five copies of the Quran while granting her bail, the Hindustan Times reported. Richa Bharti was arrested last week for allegedly sharing objectionable post against a community.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh asked Bharti to donate four copies of the religious text to government-owned educational institutions and one to complainant Mansur Khalifa, who is also a member of Sadar Anjuman Committee.

Lawyer Ramparvesh Singh, who appeared for Bharti, said she was granted conditional bail. “Directing her to donate the books within a fortnight in presence of police authorities and submit a compliance report, the court granted bail to Richa on the condition that she would furnish two sureties of Rs 7,000 each,” Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“She has to submit the five receipts before the court within 15 days,” Singh told The Times of India.

On July 12, Khalifa lodged a complaint at the Pithoria police station against Bharti alleging that she was instrumental in uploading objectionable posts on both Facebook and WhatsApp. In his first information report, he said that the contents of her Facebook posts were directed against a particular religion and that could have disturbed the communal harmony of the society.

Bharti was arrested on the same day and sent to jail. However, Hindu organisations staged protests on Sunday demanding her release.

The courts in the state have granted bail to those accused of crimes against a particular community by making them do such tasks.

In August 2017, Jharkhand High Court granted provisional bail to six people allegedly involved in communal violence in Ranchi by making them do community service at government hospitals – manage the traffic or patients’ rush at Outpatient clinic for three hours.