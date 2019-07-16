Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned Union ministers against skipping their roster duties in Parliament and asked the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership to give him the names of those who were absent by the end of the day, PTI reported. During Parliament roster duty, the MPs are meant to be present in one of the Houses as government representatives.

Modi gave the instructions while speaking at a BJP parliamentary party meeting. “The first impression is the last impression,” Modi said while addressing first-time MPs, according to The Indian Express.

He asked Union ministers to stick to their roster duties and carry out work assigned to them. Modi said the ongoing Monsoon Session could be extended if it was necessary to pass the government’s legislative measures. The Monsoon Session is scheduled to conclude on July 26.

Earlier this month, Modi had said that the BJP was taking note of members who attended Parliament and those who skipped sittings or debates in both the Houses and on panels, Hindustan Times reported. “I rank everyone according to all this and then decide the ministers,’’ Modi had said at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on July 2.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Modi asked MPs to support their constituencies by playing a leading role in its development. Joshi, quoting the prime minister, said MPs should take up a social cause as a “mission” apart from carrying out their duties as MPs so that they are remembered for their work.

Citing the work done by Mahatma Gandhi, Modi also asked parliamentarians to help in eradicating diseases like leprosy and tuberculosis. When asked to inaugurate a hospital for lepers, Gandhi had said that he would rather be invited to put a lock on it, Modi said.

Joshi said the prime minister reminded leaders that India has fixed a 2025 deadline to eradicate tuberculosis, against the global deadline of 2030.