The Centre released Rs 251.55 crore on Tuesday to help Assam, which continued to reel under floods, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

At least 17 people died due to the flooding in the state, and 30 of 33 districts were submerged, according to PTI. Assam State Disaster Management Authority said more than 45 lakh people from 4,620 villages were affected, and around 1.01 lakh people were taking refuge at 226 relief camps.

“A collaborative effort between central and state machinery, citizens and organisations is constantly providing relief to those affected,” the Chief Minister’s office said on Twitter. “A grant-in-aid of Rs 251.55 cr towards central share of State Disaster Response Fund has already been released.”

Sonowal and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also reviewed the flood situation in the state at a high-level meeting with senior officials in Guwahati. “Comprehensive discussions on the flood scenario, damage and relief and rescue operations were held on the occasion,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The chief minister highlighted the need for greater scientific and technical collaborations to combat flood and erosion in the state. A detailed report on the floods and the damage it caused will be sent to the Centre for further action.

Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for promptly releasing the funds. “This shall immensely help in relief operations and mitigating sufferings of people affected by Assam Floods,” he said on Twitter. Sarma cited an order of the Ministry of Finance dated July 15 directing the chief controller of accounts to release the funds.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia had urged the chief minister on Monday to approach the Centre for the release of disaster relief funds pending since 2014-’15. Last year, Scroll.in was the first to report that Assam had received no central aid for flood management since 2014 apart from its share in the State Disaster Response Fund.

Villages across Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts have been affected by the deluge. Barpeta is among the worst-hit, with over 7.35 lakh people affected, The Indian Express reported.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the Army have been deployed in Assam.

The state disaster management authority said the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri along with Burhidehing at Khowang in Dibrugarh, News18 reported. The Subansiri river at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali river at Sonitpur and Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon are also flowing above the danger level.