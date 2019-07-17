A suspected militant was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The identity and the affiliation of the militant is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the encounter, police said. The gunfight broke out in Gund Brath area of Sopore after security personnel initiated a cordon-and-search operation after receiving credible information on the presence of militants in the area, PTI reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sopore Javeed Iqbal said one weapon was found during search operations at the encounter site, according to news agency GNS.

Police issued an advisory, requesting citizens not to go to the encounter site until the search operations are complete. “The site may contain IEDs [improvised explosive devices], live ammunition, unexploded grenades, and other inflammable items which could be fatal,” it said. “We seek cooperation of people in this regard for avoiding accidents of such nature.”

While the encounter was going on, mobile internet services were suspended and educational institutions in Sopore were closed, Greater Kashmir reported.