Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has set up a 21-member committee to look into “fake cases” filed against party MP Azam Khan, PTI reported on Wednesday. The panel will be headed by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmad Hasan.

The committee will reach Khan’s constituency Rampur on July 20 and will have to submit its findings to Yadav within three days, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said. The cases are related to alleged land encroachment and “incidents to harass him [Khan] by the district administration”, he said.

The Rampur Assembly segment has been a bastion of Azam Khan since 1980. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time this year from the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. He was accused of forcibly taking away land from farmers to construct Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur between 2006 and 2016, when he was a minister in the Samajwadi Party-led state government.

The Rampur district administration has also filed nearly two dozen cases against Khan. The civic body is also planning to include the Samajwadi Party leader’s name on the anti-land mafia portal introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.