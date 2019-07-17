Nine people were killed and at least 19 injured in firing over a land dispute in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Five people, including two nephews of the village head, have been arrested, Director General of Police OP Singh told ANI.

The injured have been taken to hospital, and some of them are said to be in critical condition. “The sub-divisional magistrate and the superintendent of police are on the spot,” District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal told News18.

The police said the incident took place when Ubha village head Ek Dutt had gone to take possession of the land that he had purchased two years ago. Villagers gathered at the spot and started to protest. Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on the victims.

Director General of Police Singh said the dispute was related to 90 bighas bought by the village head from an IAS officer. “When the village head started work on the land he had bought, he was confronted by some villagers, which led to a tiff between the two sides,” Singh told News18. “A clash then took place and several people were killed.”

Chief Minister Adityanath offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. The CM’s Office said Adityanath has directed the police chief to personally monitor the case.