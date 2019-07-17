Peoples Democratic Party’s founding member Mohammed Khalil Bandh resigned from the party’s primary membership on Wednesday, saying that the party had upended after former Chief Mnister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s demise, PTI reported. The leader sent his resignation to party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Bandh said it was not worth continuing to be associated with the party when the “founding principles” had been compromised. “Elected representatives are treated like naive men with a miniscule authority both within the government and otherwise,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Bandh, who held the post of the district president of Pulwama, said that he had decided to resign after discussions with party workers. He added that the party’s senior leaders had been “not only neglected but humiliated to the core”. He was a three-time MLA and two-time Cabinet minister.

This came after quite a few of the party’s top leaders, including Imran Ansari, Altaf Bukhari, Basharat Bukhari, had quit the party earlier, according to IANS.