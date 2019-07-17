Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. “We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ,” Modi tweeted. “Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice.”

Modi added that his government will always work for the safety and welfare of all Indians.

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday concluded that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention in its treatment of Jadhav, a former Indian Naval officer who had been sentenced to death for espionage by a Pakistani military court. Finding that Pakistan had breached international law by not giving consular access, the court ordered Islamabad not to execute Jadhav. However, the ICJ also rejected India’s demands for Jadhav to be released, and said instead that Pakistan would have to decide how to review the trial and conviction of the Indian.

“The ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is big victory for India,” Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. “The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision. It’s also a big win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic initiative.”

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India stood vindicated following the judgement. “We welcome the judgement delivered by the International Court of Justice in the Hague in favour of India in the case relating to Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he tweeted.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the verdict of International Court of Justice in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. “I hope the verdict will provide the much needed solace to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

The Congress backed the verdict but sounded a cautionary note. “While we support the ICJ’s decision to stay the death sentence, we will continue to demand the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav,” the party tweeted. “We urge the Indian government to leave no stone unturned to get the ICJ to reverse this part.”

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that while the party welcomed the verdict, “every Indian’s concern for safety and well-being of Kulbhushan Jadhav remains unaddressed”. “ICJ has authorised rogue Pak to- 1. Review & reconsider Jadav’s case; 2. In a ‘manner’ and ‘forum’ of their choosing,” he tweeted. “Refusal by ICJ to allow return of Jadhav to India is unnerving,” he added.