Eminent theatre director from Karnataka S Raghunandana on Wednesday declined the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for 2018, a day after it was announced, in protest against incidents of “mob lynching in the name of God and religion” and the frequent attempts to stifle dissenting views of public intellectuals and activists.

“The Sangeet Natak Akademi is an autonomous institution and has been, on the whole, upholding its principles of autonomy through the years,” the director said, thanking it for giving him the award. “However, today there is mob lynching and violence in the name of God and religion, and even in the matter of what one eats. The powers-that-be are directly, or indirectly, responsible for these deadly acts of murder and violence.”

Raghunandana said the hate campaign “uses all means, including those offered by internet technology, to fulfil its unholy aims”. He claimed that an attempt was being made to establish systems that “will teach lessons of hate and irrationality to students everywhere, from those in institutions of the highest education to those in schools and colleges”.

The director alleged the country’s rulers had decided to silence the poor and the powerless by throttling the voices of conscientious intellectuals and activists. “This has always been so, regardless of the party, or parties, in power,” he added.

“This is not a protest,” said Raghunandana. “It comes out of despair, a helpless inability to accept the award. I respect the Akademi, and all those who have received this award, now and in the past. I thank the members of the Akademi, and apologise.”

Last month, an official report prepared by the United States said mob attacks by “violent extremist Hindu groups” against minority communities, particularly Muslims, continued in India in 2018. The report, which said some senior officials of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had made inflammatory speeches against minority communities, was rejected by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In June, a man in Assam was arrested for allegedly being involved with a group that forced some Muslim youths to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in the state’s Barpeta district. In Jharkhand, a 24-year Muslim man was lynched by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district on June 18. In Kolkata, a madrasa teacher was pushed off a train for refusing to chant “Jai Shri Ram”. Similar attacks were reported from Unnao and Muzaffarnagar districts in Uttar Pradesh, and Ranchi in Jharkhand this month.

The Narendra Modi government, which won an overwhelming mandate in General Elections held in April and May, has also been accused of cracking down on dissenting voices. Last year, 10 activists were arrested for allegedly organising an event to mark the 200th year of the battle of Bhima Koregaon on December 31, 2017, where incendiary speeches were allegedly made to trigger violence at Bhima Koregaon village, near Pune, on January 1 and 2, 2018.

On July 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at the homes and offices of lawyers Indira Jaising and Anand Grover and their non-governmental organisation Lawyers Collective, which is accused of violating rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Lawyers Collective said the agency’s FIR in the case had “no basis in fact and in law” and was filed to target and silence its office bearers for the cases they have taken up in the past.

