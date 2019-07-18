Rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon – famously known as Hard Kaur – has joined a secessionist and pro-Khalistani campaign for a separate land for the Sikhs. In a series of videos posted on her social media, Kaur advocated for the Sikh fundamentalist organisation Sikhs For Justice and its “Referendum 2020” campaign.

On July 10, the Union Home Ministry banned the Sikhs for Justice group for its alleged anti-national activities. Its founder Avtar Singh Pannu was seen shouting slogans and wearing a T-shirt that said “Khalistan Zindabad, Referendum 2020” at the India-New Zealand cricket match recently.

On Wednesday, Kaur shared three videos on “Khalistan Freedom movement” with the caption: “Every minority state is fed up of Indian government & the racist Hindus. No one wants to live with you because you are the most dirty minded people in the world...Indians hate the truth.”

In videos posted earlier, she urged people to vote for Khalistan. “Ladies and gentlemen, make sure you sign Referendum 2020. Khalistan Zindabad,” she said in the video. The rapper also wore a “Punjab Referendum 2020 Khalistan” T-shirt. She also shared songs sung by traditional Sikh singer Tarsem Singh Moranwali that praised militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Kaur tagged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal in her posts. Singh had welcomed the Centre’s decision to declare Sikhs for Justice an “unlawful association”.

She is a vocal critic of the ruling government and often criticises them in her posts on social media. In June, Kaur was charged under various IPC sections such as sedition and defamation for her social media posts against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. She had called called Adityanath “Orange rapeman” and Bhagwat a “racist murderer”.

Kaur was born in India and now lives in the United Kingdom. She is known for her Punjabi rap renditions and has featured in many Bollywood songs.