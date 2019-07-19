Google on Friday celebrated the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission which successfully landed humans on the surface of the moon with a video doodle.

The video is narrated by former astronaut and Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins, who explains that 4,00,000 people from across the globe had worked on Project Apollo. Along with Collins, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin were on the mission.

The spacecraft’s journey began on July 16, 1969, with Saturn V rocket blasting off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. “After achieving orbit around the moon, the lunar module, known as ‘the Eagle’, separated for a 13-minute journey to the surface,” Google said.

Astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their way to the moon’s surface in the lunar module, while Collins stayed behind in the command module “Columbia”. Armstrong and Aldrin had lost radio contact with Earth as the lunar module’s onboard computer showed unfamiliar error codes, and fuel ran short. “As millions watched on television with anxious anticipation, they successfully steered the module to a safe landing on the crater dubbed the ‘Sea of Tranquility’ on July 20, 1969,” Google said.

Armstrong became the first human to step foot on the moon. His words “that’s one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind” have since become infamous. The three astronauts returned to Earth on July 25, 1969.

“Countless scientific breakthroughs – from CAT scans to freeze-dried food – took place thanks to the mission to the moon,” Google said. “Space exploration continues to this day, with milestones such as the International Space Station and plans for a mission to Mars. Most recently, NASA’s Artemis program – named for Apollo’s sister in Greek mythology – aims to bring the first woman to the moon.”