Popular child actor Shivlekh Singh died on Thursday after the car he was travelling in collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur in Chhattisgarh, PTI reported. His mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured in the accident.

The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said. The fourteen-year-old actor was on his way to Raipur from Bilaspur when the car hit the rear side of a truck and he died on the spot. His mother was reportedly in a critical condition.

Investigations are under way to trace the truck driver who escaped after the accident, Sheikh said.

Dhirendra Kumar Sharma, a family friend, said that Shivlekh Singh was going to Raipur for media interviews. Singh was a native Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, but had been living in Mumbai for the past 10 years with his parents.

He has worked in several television shows including Sankatmochan Hanuman, Sasural Simar Ka and Agnifera. He was last seen in the show Kesari Nandan.