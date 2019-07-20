The toll from heavy rain and floods in Bihar and Assam neared 150 on Friday, while 1.15 crore people were affected, PTI reported.

In Bihar, the toll climbed to 92, with 14 deaths reported from different marooned areas of the state in 24 hours. In Assam, at least 47 people have died so far, with 11 people dying on Friday.

Bihar

As many as 27 people have died so far in Sitamarhi, the district worst affected by the floods. The floods were caused by torrential downpour in various parts of Nepal earlier this month.

Seven children, aged 15 years or below, and a 26-year-old man were killed in Nawada district in a lightning strike on Friday afternoon.

As many as 66.76 lakh people have been affected in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched a drive to disburse Rs 180 crore via direct cash transfer to the affected people. He also offered condolences for the deaths of the children in Nawada, and said Rs 4 lakh compensation will be provided to the families of each of the deceased.

Twenty-six teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were monitoring the affected areas as of Thursday.

Assam

In Assam, 48.87 lakh people have been affected in 27 out of 33 districts in the state. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in a bulletin that 3,705 villages have felt the impact of rain and floods.

A total of 1.79 lakh hectare agricultural land was inundated and around 90% of rhinoceros’ habitats are under water. This includes the Kaziranga National Park and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

Around 2.26 lakh displaced people took shelter in 1,080 relief camps and 689 relief distribution centres by Thursday.