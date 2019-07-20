Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama on Friday condemned President Donald Trump’s tweet targeting four Democratic Congresswomen of colour, and said that “what truly makes our country great is its diversity”.

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity... Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for all of us,” Obama said in a tweet without naming Trump. “We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

Trump faced severe criticism after he attacked four first-term Democratic Congresswomen –

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar – last Sunday. He asked the four women to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressly were born in the United States while Omar moved to the country from Somalia in her childhood. All four were elected to US Congress in 2018.

Meanwhile, Trump on Friday categorically declared that no one should criticise the United States while he is the president, AFP reported. He said the four congresswomen “can’t get away with” their criticism of the country.

The four Democrats have warned that the country has taken a wrong turn following Trump administration policies. They have been mostly vocal about immigration and climate change.

“I can tell you this, you can’t talk that way about our country, not when I’m the president,” Trump was quoted as saying to reporters outside the White House.

On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives rebuked Trump for his “racist comments”. It was the first House rebuke of a president in more than 100 years. However, the House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to set aside an impeachment resolution against Trump, with 137 Democrats joining Republicans to table a vote that was brought by Democratic Representative Al Green.