Political leaders paid respects to three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Sunday. She died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest at the age of 81.

Dikshit’s body was kept at her home in Nizamuddin and taken to the Congress headquarters on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna around 2.30 pm, Hindustan Times reported.

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj paid tributes to the Congress veteran on Sunday.

“She was a great support for me,” Sonia Gandhi said, according to ANI. “She became almost an elder sister and a friend. This is a big loss for the Congress party. I will always remember her.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj recalled that they “were opponents in politics but friends in personal life”. “She was a fine human being,” she said.

The Delhi government has declared two days of state mourning, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.