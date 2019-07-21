More than 200 people, including academics, research scholars, journalists, writers and film-makers, have criticised the Assam Police for filing first information reports against 10 people, most of them Bengali Muslim poets and activists whose work is often pejoratively referred to as Miya.

The FIRs were filed on July 10 on the basis of a complaint against a poem by Kazi Sharowar Hussein that criticised the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens in the state. The stated aim of the exercise is to separate genuine Indian citizens from undocumented immigrants. According to the terms, anyone who cannot prove that they or their ancestors entered Assam before midnight on March 24, 1971, will be declared a foreigner.

In a statement, the signatories said the poets and activists were being subjected to a “barrage of online trolling and intimidation by certain individuals”. They said the poets were receiving death and rape threats, and were being harassed.

“There is also a wider attempt to malign the young Miya poets and in fact, the entire Miya community, through derogatory, lurid and baseless stereotypes,” the statement read. “This malicious campaign only adds fuel to the existing sentiment of hostility against Bengali-origin Muslims of Assam who remain highly vulnerable to ethno-nationalist majoritarianism and anti-immigrant rhetoric in the state.”

In Bengali, Miya means “gentleman” and is used as a surname in parts of the subcontinent. In Assam, however, it is a pejorative term for Bengali Muslims, who are often branded as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. For the Bengali Muslim community, Miya poetry is a medium for expression against injustice and discrimination.

The statement criticised the criminalisation of poetry, which, it added, was the “sole medium of speaking truth to power” due to the absence of other avenues. “The criminalisation of any poetry marks the death of a healthy, democratic and humane society that we want Assam to be,” the signatories added. “In this context, we see Miya Poetry as a legitimate form of literary protest against the victimisation of Bengal-origin Muslims of Assam.”

The statement was drafted by a core team of policy analyst Angshuman Choudhury, and scholars Suraj Gogoi, Parag Jyoti Saikia, and Jyotirmoy Talukdar. Some of the well-known signatories are film-maker Sanjay Kak, academics Nivedita Menon, Ayesha Kidwai and Nalini Taneja, journalist Patricia Mukhim and poet Koyamparambath Satchidanandan.

“Further, we strongly condemn the manner in which certain lines from some old poems have been selectively quoted, distorted and taken out of context to project them as ‘anti-Assamese’ or ‘anti-social’, as also highlighted in the recent statement released by the Miyah poets/activists,” the statement read. The signatories said labels “sharpen Assam’s brittle faultlines” and may fuel ethnic and communal violence.

Read the full statement here: