Indian diplomats in the United States on Sunday thanked authorities for the swift action taken by them after the attack on a Hindu priest near a temple in New York’s Queens area last week.

On July 18, Swami Harish Chander Puri suffered bruises all over his body, including his face, after he was repeatedly assaulted by a man. According to some of the devotees at the temple, he was attacked because of his religious attire.

The police have arrested 52-year-old Sergio Gouveia in connection with the case and charged him with felony assault and harassment in the second degree.

India’s Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed his gratitude to Congress members Grace Meng and Tom Suozzi for their support in the matter.

Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty met the priest on Sunday. He thanked police for the “quick arrest” of the accused.

“Met with Swamiji of Shiv Shakti Peeth who was attacked by a miscreant. He is at home, recovering well & resumed his spiritual duties,” he said in a tweet. “Many thanks to @RepGraceMeng & @RepTomSuozzi & the Indian Community for their support.”

Met with Swamiji of Shiv Shakti Peeth who was attacked by a miscreant. He is at home, recovering well & resumed his spiritual duties. Thanks to the Police for quick arrest of the assailant. Many thanks to @RepGraceMeng & @RepTomSuozzi & the Indian Community for their support. pic.twitter.com/U40cjDCOJB — Sandeep Chakravorty (@CHAKRAVIEW1971) July 21, 2019

Suozzi, who represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District, said he “strongly” condemns the attack. “I strongly condemn the recent attack on a Hindu swami in Queens,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to stand in solidarity with the Hindu community in my district and across America. May god grant Swami Ji strength, so he may fully recover.”

Grace Meng represents New York’s 6th congressional district in the New York City borough of Queens. She also issued a statement condemning the attack. “I am disgusted over the violent attack on a Hindu priest in our borough,” the statement said. “This type of brutal act is un-American and the person who committed this heinous crime is a coward.”

“I commend the NYPD [New York Police Department] for making a swift arrest in this case,” it added.

The attack

Swami Harish Chander Puri said he was repeatedly assaulted by a man, who approached him from behind, around 11 am on July 18. He suffered bruises all over his body, including his face.

“He was very angry,” the priest told United States news channel PIX 11. “I am in a little pain. Sometimes people have no control.”

The devotees in the temple claimed the attacker cried out “this is my neighbourhood” during the assault. A New York Police Department spokesperson said Puri was punched and hit with an object such as an umbrella.

The incident took place a week after United States President Donald Trump asked four democratic Congresswomen of colour to “go back” to their countries.