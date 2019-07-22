Around 35 people are feared trapped on the terrace of a building that houses telecom company Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited in Mumbai’s Bandra area after a fire broke out on Monday afternoon. There were no reports of any casualties yet.

Around 60 people were rescued, ANI reported.

The fire is mainly restricted to the third and fourth floors of the nine-storey building, PTI reported. Fourteen fire engines, a robot van and an ambulance are engaged in the rescue operations.

“Fire fighting and rescue operations is in progress and efforts to rescue people stranded on upper floors and terrace of the building are on,” an official told PTI. Visuals of the incident on social media and TV channels show smoke billowing from the building as people are stuck on the terrace.

Officials are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

