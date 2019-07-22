The Naga People’s Front on Monday congratulated RN Ravi on his appointment as Nagaland governor, but said the appointment should not delay the solution to the Naga political problem, Imphal Free Press reported.

The party said it appreciated the Centre for appointing a “person in the like of Ravi who is well versed with the Naga people, particularly a man who is working closely with the Naga political issue”. However, it added that the appointment should not hamper, but expedite, the dialogue between Naga groups and the Government of India.

Ravi is also the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. “Ravi, who is an interlocutor on the Naga talks, is closely associated with the Naga problem and is now assigned with new office,” a press release by the Naga People’s Front said, according to the Morung Express. “The NPF seeks the wisdom of both the GoI and the Naga groups to hammer out the talks at the earliest.”

“The Naga people hope that through RN Ravi, the aspiration of Nagas will be met because of his long interaction and close association with all the negotiating groups on behalf of the Nagas including all civil societies covered by all Naga inhabited areas regardless of political boundaries,” the party said.

The Centre had on July 20 appointed new governors for six states – Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland. “The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.