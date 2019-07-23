Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court adjourns hearing of rebel MLAs’ plea for floor test
On Monday, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had insisted that the trust vote not be delayed further.
The Karnataka Assembly will meet again on Tuesday to discuss and possibly vote on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Attempts to hold a trust vote have failed for a week as the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition has tried to delay it due to the fear of losing majority.
The Supreme Court adjourned to Wednesday a hearing of a plea filed by two MLAs seeking a direction for floor test in the Karnataka Assembly. The Speaker’s counsel said the floor test will eventually happen.
On Monday, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had insisted that the trust vote not be delayed further but Kumaraswamy sought time till Wednesday. The Assembly was adjourned close to midnight, with the Speaker setting a new deadline of 6 pm on Tuesday for the trust vote.
Live updates
12.29 pm: BJP criticises Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for failing to attend Assembly session. “Session for Karnataka trust vote has begun,” a party statement said. “But CM HD Kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West End hotel. His message is clear. He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM. He [and] his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon.”
12.25 pm: The Supreme Court bench, while adjourning the hearing of MLAs’ plea to Wednesday, says Speaker of the Assembly is optimistic that the trust vote will be held during the course of Tuesday, reports News18.
12.18 pm: Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Shivalinge Gowda says BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa should clarify that rebel MLAs will not be given ministerial berths nor be inducted into the BJP, reports News9.
12.07 pm: The Supreme Court adjourns hearing of the MLAs’ plea for Wednesday, reports Bar and Bench.
12.05 pm: The Supreme Court begins hearing a plea of two Independent MLAs, seeking a direction to Karnataka Assembly Speaker to hold a floor test. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, who appears for Speaker, says the debate on trust vote may end today or latest by tomorrow. “Floor test will eventually happen,” he says, according to News18.
11.53 am: A meeting between the lawyers of rebel MLAs and Speaker is underway, reports The News Minute. Speaker refuses to allow BJP delegation led by Madhuswamy to join the meeting.
11.45 am: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar leaves his seat in the House to meet lawyers of rebel MLAs who were summoned to his office. “I had given time to MLAs at 11 am to come and meet me,” he says, according to India Today. “Their lawyers have come to meet me.”
11.40 am: Thirteen rebel MLAs write to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar asking him for four weeks’ time to respond to his summons on the disqualification petition moved against them by Congress leader Siddaramaiah, Hindustan Times reports.
Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, BA Basavaraj, BC Patil, Pratapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekhar, MTB Nagaraj, and Munirathna of the Congress and K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda of the Janata Dal (S) have written to the Speaker. Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party MLA R Shankar also sent his request to the Speaker.
11.35 am: Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives at the Vidhana Soudha, reports News9. Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs also arrived late to the Assembly.
11.32 am: BJP MLA Madhuswamy says coalition leaders are raising irrelevant issues and their aim was to delay and drag the session, reports News9.
11.30 am: Khader challenges BJP legislators to accept that the resignation of MLAs was orchestrated by them, Hindustan Times reports. “If the BJP accepts it, a trust vote can be held immediately.”
11.27 am: Congress MLA UT Khader says BJP is misleading the people, reports Hindustan Times. “We know politics is a game of numbers and not morals,” he says. “Let them accept this. Not only are you misleading us, the Speaker, the people but you’re also misusing the Governor’s office. The reason why Supreme Court order is being discussed is because it affects the coalition. This will affect every state. Then there were orders from the Governor.”
10.20 am: BJP leader Jagadish Shettar claims it is the final day for the Kumaraswamy government. “We believed yesterday was the last day but because of the ‘milapi kushti’ in between ruling party and others, they postponed it for one day...We will see what happens and if division of votes takes place, this government will definitely be defeated,” the former chief minister tells ANI.
10.15 am: BJP MLAs arrive at the Vidhana Soudha for the Assembly session. Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar arrived a few minutes ago.
10.10 am: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje expresses confidence that the Kumaraswamy government will fall. “They don’t have the numbers,” she tells ANI. “They are a minority government. [Rebel] MLAs are in Mumbai, they don’t want to come.”