External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday categorically denied United States President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, PTI reported.

“I would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the Prime Minister to the US President,” Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

The minister reiterated that India had consistently held the position that all outstanding problems with Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally. “Any engagement with Pakistan will require end to cross border terrorism,” Jaishankar said, adding that the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration would continue to be the basis to resolve disputes between the countries.

However, the Opposition members were not satisfied with Jaishankar’s response. They insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must respond in Parliament.

The matter was raised in the Rajya Sabha by Congress member Anand Sharma and Communist Party of India leader D Raja. Raja sought to know if the government had changed its position on Kashmir, whereas Sharma said Modi should inform the House what he told Trump, The Hindu reported.

This led to heated exchange between Opposition benches and Upper House Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu. He insisted that the House should speak in one voice on national matters. Rajya Sabha was initially adjourned till 12 pm and then till 2 pm.

Kashmir mediation raised in Lok Sabha

The matter was also discussed in the Lok Sabha, and saw the Congress and other Opposition parties raise slogans as soon as the House assembled.

Congress members were heard shouting “we want an answer” and the party’s leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insisted that the prime minister should give an answer. Chowdhury also claimed that “India has bowed before the US,” The Hindu reported.

Speaker Om Birla said it was a serious matter and it should not be politicised. He urged members to rise above party lines and think about the nation.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition was trying to belittle the image of the country, and added that it was “highly unfair and uncalled for”.

On Monday, Trump, speaking to reporters after meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the White House, said: “I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject and he actually said ‘Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said: ‘Where?’ He said: ‘Kashmir’. Because this has been going on for many many years. I was surprised how long it has been going on.”

The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted Trump’s claims. “It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said hours after the US president’s remarks.