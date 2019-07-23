The Centre on Tuesday extended the last date for filing Income Tax returns from July 31 to August 31. “The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘due date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2019 to 31st August, 2019 in respect of certain categories of taxpayers who were liable to file their Returns by 31.07.2019,” the Income Tax office said in a tweet.

“The categories of taxpayers includes all taxpayers who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by 31st of July, 2019 & can now file their Income Tax Returns by 31st of August, 2019,” it added.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, also known as the I-T department, on Tuesday said it had been reported that some taxpayers were facing difficulties in filing their tax returns due to various reasons, including extension of due date for issue of Form 16, Mint reported.

The CBDT had earlier this year simplified the format in which tax returns had to be filed. It had also changed the format of the tax deducted at source certificates issued by employers.