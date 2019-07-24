The Centre on Wednesday reconstituted the Group of Ministers looking after prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace, PTI reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will head the Group of Ministers, while the other members are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

The former Group of Ministers included now-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the helm, then-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and then-Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi, the agency reported.

The Group of Ministers was first formed on October 24, 2018, during the #MeToo movement. It seeks to examine and give recommendations for strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplaces.

“With the constitution of the new government post-elections, the GoM undertook consultations with stakeholders and was examining various suggestions received,” an unidentified home ministry official told PTI. It will make recommendations within three months, he added.

“Home Minister Shah has a zero-tolerance policy towards these matters,” another official told The Print. “He is keen on strengthening this panel for effective implementation of the legal framework to deal with matters of sexual harassment.”