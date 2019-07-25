Parts of Western Europe have witnessed record-breaking temperatures as the second heatwave in the month hit the region, BBC reported on Thursday. A red alert has been issued in northern France with the mercury climbing to 42.6 degree Celsius in Paris and west of Germany recording 41.5 degree Celsius.

The United Kingdom has recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degree Celsius in the month of July. “Climate change has increased the likelihood and severity of heatwave episodes across Europe,” the country’s national weather service was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the mercury rose to 40.7 degree Celsius in the Netherlands, which is its highest temperature ever. In Belgium, temperatures rose to an all-time high of 40.6 degree Celsius. “This is the highest recorded temperature for Belgium in history since the beginning of the measurements in 1833,” AP quoted Alex Dewalque from the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium as saying.

Britain is also likely to go beyond its 39 degree Celsius record after sweltering temperatures in London, which witnessed its hottest day in the month of July on Thursday with 36.9 degree Celsius. Parts of Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland could witness temperatures over 40 degree Celsius.

In Austria, a 2-year-old reportedly died on Wednesday due to dehydration in the Styria region after he fell asleep in an overheated parked car. The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment on Thursday issued a “smog alarm” for certain areas, including cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague. The institute also cautioned that the air quality in certain parts would be “extremely bad” due to light winds.

Cooler weather and rain is expected on Friday, providing relief to the region, The Guardian reported.