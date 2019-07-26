A look at the headlines right now:

BS Yediyurappa takes oath as Karnataka chief minister for the fourth time: His BJP government will need to prove its majority in the Assembly by July 31. Speaker asks Azam Khan to apologise for sexist remarks after several MPs call for strict action: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met floor leaders of all political parties and decided that Khan should either apologise or face action. Opposition MPs complain to Venkaiah Naidu about ‘hurried passage’ of bills: The leaders said this was a fundamental departure from the ‘established practice and healthy traditions’ of enacting legislations. After Imran Khan’s visit, US says it is now time for Pakistan to build on promise to fight terrorism: Khan reportedly promised to facilitate peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government. BJP MLA asks Congress’ Irfan Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Jharkhand Assembly: CP Singh of the saffron party told Ansari that his ancestors were also ‘Jai Shri Ram people’. Bodies of two more miners found in Odisha’s Bharatpur mine: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the incident. CBI arrests lobbyist Deepak Talwar after court denies him bail in aviation scam: The central agency was given seven-day custody of Talwar. Bureaucrat SC Garg denies connection between his VRS application and transfer to power ministry: The former finance secretary said he had discussed his voluntary retirement on July 18, six days before his transfer order. Bombay HC reserves verdict on activist Gautam Navlakha’s plea seeking to quash FIR: Earlier this week, the Pune Police told the court that Navlakha had links with militant group Hizbul Mujahideen and Kashmiri separatist leaders. ‘Cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen,’ says Uttarakhand CM: Trivendra Singh Rawat reportedly said the cow is called ‘mata’ or mother because it gives oxygen to humans.