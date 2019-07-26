Bharatiya Janata Party Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday claimed that the work of the Narendra Modi-led government in 50 days of its second term had been “exemplary and transformational”. Presenting the government’s “report card” for the first 50 days, Nadda claimed that it had worked for the weaker sections of society, national security and strengthening economy, PTI reported.

Nadda, at a press conference attended by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal, and party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav, Anil Jain and Arun Singh, said the government had passed laws strengthening national security, the National Investigation Agency and protection of children. The BJP working president also asserted that the Centre also reduced 44 labour laws to four codes to initiate “labour reforms” in the country.

“The decisions the Modi government has taken in its 50 days is better than what we have seen in 50 years,” Nadda claimed. “They will be milestones on the path to country’s development.”

Nadda said that while governments present their report card after 100 days, the Modi-led government has done so in 50 days, thus setting an example. He added that the government has set a target of building 1.95 crore new houses for the poor with piped drinking water supply and liquefied petroleum gas fuel by 2022 and providing piped water supply to all rural households by 2024.

“You can imagine how these developments will change lives of the people and boost the ease of living,” the BJP working president said. He added that the government has also given pension to small traders and scholarships to children of paramilitary forces personnel.

Nadda said that owing to the government’s strong will, the Monsoon Session of Parliament has been very productive, with many bills passed. The Modi-led government has taken measures to crackdown on terrorism and curtail its funding, he added.