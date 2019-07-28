Security forces killed seven suspected Maoists in a gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Saturday, PTI reported.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P said the gunfight took place in a forest close to the border of Odisha near Tiriya village under the Nagarnar police station. He said the police had received information about the presence of at least 40-50 Maoists in the forest.

“The exchange of fire broke out in earnest at around 3.30 pm this [Saturday] afternoon,” The Indian Express quoted Sundarraj as saying. “Search operations after the exchange of fire revealed seven dead bodies of Maoists, including three female cadre.” A squad of the District Reserve Guard and the state police’s Special Task Force carried out the operation, he added.

Unidentified police officials said the bodies would be taken to Jagdalpur for identification. An INSAS rifle, four .303 rifles, other muzzle-loading weapons and camping material were recovered from the spot, Sundarraj said.