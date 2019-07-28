A teenage girl, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape last year, was critically injured on Sunday when her car was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district, NDTV reported. The girl and her lawyer are in a serious condition, while her mother and aunt have died, according to ANI.

“The incident took place on the road that connects Rae Bareli to the Fatehpur district,” Sunil Kumar Singh, chief of the district police, said. “All four people in the car got seriously injured.” He added that they were taken to a hospital after the accident and said there was no conspiracy based on initial reports.

The girl and her lawyer Mahendra Singh are being treated at King George Medical University Trauma Centre in Lucknow, according to India Today.

The accident took place around 1 pm when the family was on their way to the district jail in Rae Bareli to meet her uncle Mahesh Singh. He is serving a life term in a separate case. The family lived in Unnao, about 45 km from state capital Lucknow.

Advocate Vimal Kumar Yadav, Junior of Advocate Mahendra Singh (lawyer of the victim in Unnao rape case): Victim, her mother, her aunt, and her lawyer were injured in the accident. Victim's mother and aunt succumbed to injuries; the victim and her lawyer are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/5svvG7vDBz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

Case against Sengar

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested on April 13, 2018, after the girl accused him of raping her in June 2017, when she visited his home to ask for a job. The complainant accused the police of not taking any action when she approached them after the alleged incident.

The girl, who was then 16 years old, and her mother, had attempted self-immolation outside the house of Chief Minister Adityanath on April 8 after lack of action in the case.

Four days before the MLA’s arrest, the complainant’s father died of severe injuries in judicial custody. He had been booked under the Arms Act.

The following month, Sengar was booked in a new case of criminal conspiracy after the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the inquiry. The investigating agency also arrested two sub-inspectors of the state police in connection with the death of the complainant’s father.