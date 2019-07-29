At least three people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting at a food festival in California in the United States on Sunday, The New York Times reported. The shooting took place at Gilroy, a city in North California, on the last day of a garlic festival.

Councilman Dion Bracco confirmed the deaths, but said he did not know if the number of injured victims included the three fatalities. The number of victims could not be confirmed by the police.

Bracco said one suspect was in custody. “They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation,” he said. “We have police out here from as far away as San Jose.”

Gilroy Police Department said the area was still an “active crime scene” and requested citizens to not visit Christmas Hill Park. Law enforcement officers have recovered a firearm and rifle ammunition, CNN reported.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting at the shooting scene.

President Donald Trump said law enforcement was at the scene of shootings in Gilroy. “Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!” he said on Twitter.

“This is nothing short of horrific,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter. “Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community.”