Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party has displayed banners featuring his pictures with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Tel Aviv ahead of snap elections on September 17.

Posters of Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have also been put up at the party’s headquarters on Metzudat Ze’ev 38, King George Street, PTI reported on Monday. The Hebrew text on top of the posters reads: “Netanyahu, in a league of his own”.

The Israeli prime minister will travel to India to meet Modi on September 9, just eight days before the elections.

Polls for the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, were held in April, but threw up a hung House with both Likud and the Blue and White Alliance winning 35 seats each out of 120. Netanyahu’s failure to form a government with post-poll alliance partners led to the announcement of snap elections.