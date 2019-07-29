Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anandiben Patel on Monday took oath as the governor of Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik was present at the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Patel was earlier the governor of Madhya Pradesh. On July 20, President Ram Nath Kovind had transferred two governors and made fresh appointments in the states of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Nagaland.

Former Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon took oath as the governor of Madhya Pradesh earlier on Monday at a function in Raj Bhawan, PTI reported. Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha administered the oath of office to Tandon in the presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, state ministers and bureaucrats.

Phagu Chauhan will replace Tandon as Bihar governor.