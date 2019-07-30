Parliament: Centre tables triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha, says it should not be politicised
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, or the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, ANI reported. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 25.
The bill seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq – which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives by uttering the word “talaq” thrice in spoken or written forms, or via electronic communication – a penal offence. It prescribes a penalty of imprisonment up to three years for the offence, and provides for subsistence allowance to married Muslim women and their children. Opposition parties are against the bill in its current form.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs caused an uproar over the car crash involving the Unnao rape complainant. The woman and her lawyer were critically injured when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while two of her aunts died in the incident.
Live updates
1.08 pm: Congress MP Amee Yajnik objects to the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, reports Hindustan Times. “How are you going to provide support to the woman seeking assistance,” she asks. “How are you going to take care of the children who don’t even know why their parents are fighting in court? Do you have provisions of providing psychological counselling to those children?”
12.15 pm: Prasad requests members not to politicise the matter. “It’s about humanity, women’s right, gender justice and equality,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.
12.10 pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 or the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha, ANI reports.
“We have made the practice unconstitutional, but there is no legal framework to back it up,” Prasad said while introducing the bill in the Upper House, according to The Indian Express. “We have brought a law because it is deterrence. I request the members to look at this bill from the prism of humanity and not politics.”
11.30 am: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says the Unnao incident was a “blot on civilised society”, reports ANI. “We demand that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement,” Chowdhury says. “What kind of a society are we talking about, where such an incident happens. The Opposition also demanded that the prime minister answer the House on the car crash involving the rape complainant.”
11.20 am: Opposition MPs raise slogans in the Lok Sabha on the car crash involving the Unnao rape complainant. “It should not be politicised, CBI inquiry is already underway, FIR has been registered,” says BJP MP Pralhad Joshi. “Government is investigating with impartiality.”
11.10 am: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and five MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over “gruesome crimes against women, a matter of great concern” in connection with Unnao, reports The Indian Express.
11 am: The BJP’s parliamentary meeting is under way at Parliament premises, reports ANI.