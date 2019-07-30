The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed a case against British car manufacturer Rolls-Royce and its Indian subsidiary for allegedly engaging the services of an agent who is accused of paying bribes to get contracts from public sector companies in India, PTI reported.

The company allegedly paid bribes of around Rs 75 crore to unknown officials of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and GAIL, according to the investigating agency. The first information report mentioned corruption allegations against Rolls-Royce and unidentified officials of the three public sector companies, ANI reported.

Rolls-Royce allegedly employed the agent despite signing an integrity pact prohibiting such an arrangement, according to PTI. The company allegedly got contracts worth Rs 4,736 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics between 2000 and 2013, as well as contracts for supply of spare parts for GAIL and ONGC, unidentified officials said.

The action came five years after a preliminary inquiry by the agency.