The toll in the floods in Bihar rose to 130 on Tuesday, with three more deaths reported – two from Darbhanga district and one from Supaul town. As many as thirteen districts in the state remained inundated, PTI reported.

Sitamarhi district reported the most casualties at 37. This was followed by Madhubani (30), Darbhanga (14), Araria (12), Sheohar (10) Purnea (nine), Kishanganj (seven), Muzaffarpur and Supaul (four each), East Champaran (two) and Saharsa (one).

The Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Adhwara and Khiroi rivers are flowing above the danger mark, the Water Resources Department said. As many as 442 community kitchens have been set up to provide food for the affected population. As many as 876 personnel equipped with 133 boats, assisted by 19 teams of the National Disaster Response Force, are distributing the food.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Monday called up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to review the flood situation in the state.

Meanwhile, no new casualties have been reported from Assam, according to PTI. As many as 86 people have died in floods in the state so far. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority said that 864 villages in 13 districts are now affected by floods. The districts are Dhemaji, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar.

The authority said that 30,925 persons have taken refuge in 417 relief camps. The Brahmaputr river at Neamatighat in Jorhat and Dhubri, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and the Kushiara at Karimganj are still flowing above danger level, the authority added.