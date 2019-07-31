Opposition parties, including the Congress, walked out of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding that the government respond to the car crash involving the Unnao rape complainant, PTI reported.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the matter in the House, saying Home Minister Amit Shah has not responded to the case despite the Opposition highlighting it repeatedly. Chowdhury said despite an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the car crash, family members of the woman claimed a threat to their lives.

Chowdhury said the Parliament opposed the sexist remarks made against a woman MP and questioned why it did not do the same when a woman’s life was under threat, The Indian Express reported.

Members of the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Nationalist Congress Party and Indian Union Muslim League walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi too walked out.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha over the alleged harassment of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha by Income Tax officials which led to his death, ANI reported. “I want to draw the attention of the government towards the suicide of businessman VG Siddhartha who in his letter stated that he faced harassment of income tax officials...” Tewari said, according to The Indian Express.

Speaker Om Birla, however, asked Tewari not to speak on matters that have not been investigated.

The Rajya Sabha will take up the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 on Wednesday. The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, proposes to allow the government to proscribe individuals as terrorists and to empower more officers of the National Investigation Agency to investigate cases.

Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad questioned why bills listed to be sent to a select committee were passed, ANI reported. “The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2019 and Unlawful Activities Prevention Amendment Bill were listed to go to select committee,” Azad said. “Yesterday’s bill [Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill] was listed at night and we were given to understand they haven’t considered it.”

Azad said: “My submission is on one side you seek list from Opposition for bills to be sent to select committee, [but] you don’t come back to us, and you get it passed. You tell your people to be present and we remain under illusion that bill is going to Select Committee. This is not done.”

‘Are we delivering pizzas?’ asks Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also criticised the government over the pace at which bills were passed in Parliament. “Parliament is supposed to scrutinize Bills,” O’Brien said on Twitter. “This chart explains the bulldozing this Session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?”

The chart showed that 60% and 71% bills were scrutinised in Parliament during the 14th and 15th Lok Sabha. During the 16th Lok Sabha, after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, only 26% bills were put to scrutiny. During the current session of the 17th Lok Sabha, only 5% bills were scrutinised, meaning only one bill was scrutinised out of the 18 that were passed.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a “mockery of Parliament” and was the government’s way of “smothering” the Opposition.