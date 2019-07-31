The Haridwar Police on Wednesday said they booked five men the previous day for beating to death an 18-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Pathri area, the Hindustan Times reported.

The deceased’s family filed a police complaint on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of the five men beating Mohsin went viral on social media. “The five accused identified as Shaukeen, Azam, Usman, Jahid and Qurbaan were booked for murder under relevant sections of IPC [Indian Penal Code],” Pathri Station House Office Govind Kumar said. “However, the video which went viral on Tuesday is about 10 days old.”

The video shows the accused taking turns to beat up Mohsin with a stick inside a room, asking him about the mobile phone. The victim is seen pleading his innocence and asking them to let him go.

However, Kumar said the autopsy did not reveal the cause of Mohsin’s death. “The cause of the death in his post-mortem report was not beating,” he said. “Also, there was no injury mark on his body. His viscera samples have been preserved and sent for forensic examination to know the exact reasons of his death.” Kumar said the man might have died of a drug overdose as he was an addict.

The police officer added that the mobile phone was found near the house of one of the accused five days later.