Power regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday announced new tariff for the year 2019-’20 and brought down fixed charges for domestic consumers with sanctioned load of up to 15 kilowatt. However, it raised energy charges.

Fixed charge is a part of the electricity bill that consumers have to pay even if they do not consume any unit of power.

According to the new rates, the fixed charges up to two kilowatts has been reduced from Rs 125 to Rs 20, while the charges above two kilowatts but less than five kilowatts has been slashed from RS 140 to Rs 50. The fixed charges for more than five kilowatt and less than 15 kilowatt has been reduced from Rs 175 to Rs 100.

The energy charges in the domestic category for household that consume above 1,200 units has been increased from the existing Rs 7.75 per unit to Rs 8 per unit. In the non-domestic category, which is above three kilo volts-amperes, the existing rate of Rs 8 per unit has been raised to Rs 8.50 per unit.

For low-end shopkeepers consuming up to three kilo volts-amperes, a new sub-category has been created and they will be charged at rate of Rs 6 per kilowatt instead of Rs 8.50 kilowatt.

Delhi Electricity Regularity Commission Chairman Justice (retired) SS Chauhan said the new rates would be applicable from August 1, PTI reported. All the domestic category consumers will now save from Rs 105 up to Rs 750 per month after the implementation of the new rates, an unidentified official told the news agency.

“Little changes have been made in fixed charges and energy charges,” Chauhan said. “Tariff has been balanced in such a manner to fulfill needs of each and every member of the society.”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the residents after the announcement by the power regulator.

“Congratulations Delhi,” he said in a tweet. “For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive year, tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now.”

The chief minister also said that Delhi was the only place with 24x7 electricity.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain said Kejriwal had requested the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce fixed charges three months ago.

The DERC is an independent and quasi-judicial body, The Hindustan Times reported.

The Delhi government technically has no say on the power regulator’s decision on the tariff order.

Fixed charges were increased last year and had led to an increase in the overall electricity bills of many residents in the city.