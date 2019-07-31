Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s son was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing police officials during a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur district, PTI reported. Abdullah Azam Khan represents the district’s Suar constituency in state Assembly.

Rampur superintendent of police also confirmed that Abdullah Azam Khan had been “taken into custody” for trying to obstruct the search operation, according to News18.

“The raid, which started yesterday [Tuesday], is continuing,” said Director General of Police OP Singh. “Rare books have been recovered there.” Till now, 50 boxes of 2,500 rare and valuable books with stamps have been recovered from the university, said a senior official. Azam Khan, who represents Rampur in Parliament, is the university’s founder and chancellor.

Investigations started on June 16 after the principal of Rampur’s Oriental College, Zubair Khan, lodged a first information report, alleging that more than 9,000 books had been stolen and taken to Jauhar University’s library. Oriental College, formerly known as Madarsa Aliya, is about 250 years old, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party’s state President Naresh Uttam led demonstrations against the police action in Lucknow. Party supporters then marched towards the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and request her to intervene. However, the governor refused to meet them as they did not have appointment. The Samajwadi Party workers then staged a sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan and raised slogans against Chief Minister Adityanath, alleging that their colleagues were being harassed and framed in false cases.