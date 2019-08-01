Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha on Thursday created a commotion, claiming that the government had introduced bills without giving them prior information.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy claimed the government was not giving the Opposition sufficient time to research key bills, Firstpost reported. “This House cannot function on the government’s whims and fancies,” Roy said. Another TMC MP reportedly said the Opposition was questioning the government’s “whimsical and arbitrary exercise” of power.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi said such instances should have been an exception but have now become a norm, while the Congress’ Shashi Tharoor cited the Lok Sabha handbook and said the government must give two days of notice before introducing new bills.

Speaker Om Birla, in response, promised to personally ensure that all MPs are informed a day in advance before new bills are listed. “Since I was chosen to be the Speaker it’s my responsibility to see that I run House with consensus of all MPs,” he said, according to ANI. “As you requested, I’ll see to it personally that before a Bill is listed all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Since I was chosen to be the Speaker it's my responsibility to see that I run House with consensus of all MPs...As you requested,I'll see to it personally that before a Bill is listed all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it pic.twitter.com/7hWkXzSSut — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2019

MPs from both Houses criticised the BJP in July for the hurried passage of bills during the ongoing Parliament session. On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien attacked the government and said Parliament was supposed to scrutinise bills. “Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation,” he had asked.

His tweet had accompanied a chart showing the “bulldozing” in the ongoing session. The chart showed the number of bills that were sent to parliamentary panels for scrutiny since 2004. As many as 60% of the bills were sent for scrutiny during the 14th Lok Sabha and 71% in the 15th Lok Sabha, but this dropped to 26% between 2014 and 2019, when the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power, the chart showed. The 17th Lok Sabha has passed 18 bills, but only one of them was sent for scrutiny, according to the chart.

Last week, the Trinamool Congress MP had also criticised the passage of the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill. He had said that the government was passing bills in Parliament without any scrutiny and said a united Opposition cannot be “steamrolled”. On July 26, seventeen MPs from Opposition parties had written to Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu raising concerns over the “hurried passing” of bills in Parliament. They alleged that the bills were being passed without any scrutiny and asked Naidu to interfere.

Bills to consider

The Lok Sabha is expected to consider the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Thursday.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a discussion on July 29. The code provides for an effective and robust legal framework to resolve insolvency cases and release non-performing assets quickly. The amendment also gives the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India additional powers.

The Rajya Sabha on July 24 approved the amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to include death penalty for sexual assault on minors. The amendments also provide for fines and imprisonment for those indulging in child pornography. The bill was introduced in Parliament by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Rajya Sabha

The bills for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday are The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, according to PTI. The medical bill and the UAPA Bill are expected to face stiff opposition from the Opposition parties.

The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs.