Two men allegedly raped and beheaded a three-year-old girl in the city of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on July 26, PTI reported on Wednesday. The men had kidnapped the child from a platform at Tatanagar railway station last week.

Police said the child’s torso was recovered in a plastic bag found about four km from the railway station on Tuesday night. It was sent for postmortem but the police suspect that the child was also raped as she had injuries on her genitalia.

Sniffer dogs have been used to find the child’s head, which is still missing, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib told PTI.

Three men, including two prime accused, have been arrested in the case.

The incident happened on Friday night when the child was sleeping with her mother at the railway station. CCTV footage showed a man walking away with the sleeping child in his arms, Hindustan Times reported. The woman filed a complaint next morning and reportedly told the police that she suspected her partner, the man she had left her husband for and traveled with from Purulia in West Bengal, might be involved in the incident.

The man was sent to jail on Tuesday, and police were investigating his role in the case.

Waquarib said, the men confessed that they beheaded the three-year-old after raping and strangulating her to death.

One of the accused, identified as Rinku, is reportedly a repeat offender and had been arrested and convicted earlier for kidnapping and killing children in Telco and Sakchi areas.

“Rinku was earlier convicted and sentenced to two-year jail term for abducting with the intention to kill a seven-year-old child from Jemco-Azadbasti locality on April 9, 2015,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Noor Mustafa Ansari was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “He was sentenced to a two-year jail term in March 2018. He came out of jail few weeks ago.”

Waquarib said the two accused were remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday.