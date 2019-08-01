Nationalist Congress Party MLA and former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao on Thursday told the Assembly that women from outside the state were “fast” and might be comfortable working late hours, while Goan women were soft, “decent and delicate”, The Indian Express reported. He made the remark during a discussion on Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Alemao referred to casinos to explain the “difference” between women from the state and those who are not from Goa while discussing a clause allowing women to work night shifts, reported The Times of India.

“Not everyone seems to have visited casinos here,” he said. The “women who work there are from outside, they know ‘karate-barate’ and are fast. Goan women are not like them, they are soft…they are decent and delicate. The women from outside are fast… it may work for them.”

A few legislators quietly laughed when the NCP leader made the comment. Opposition MLA Pratapsingh Rane said a detailed discussion on the amendment was needed. “It is not in the interest of decency to allow ladies to work beyond a particular time,” he added. “It is not fair.”

Alemao urged Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar to reconsider the revision to the law. Opposition leader Digambar Kamat also opposed the amendment, saying it was against the Goan culture. “In the interest of decency, it is not right to allow ladies of the state to work at night,” he added. “In the interest of their safety, the bill should be sent to the select committee.”

The amendment bill was, however, passed after the discussion, reported India Today.