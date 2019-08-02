The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment, 2019, has been taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The Bharatiya Janata Party issued a whip to all its MPs to attend the proceedings that come a day after the bill was moved by Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, PTI reported.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 24 after a heated debate and several MPs walking out in protest.

Until now, the law allowed the government to proscribe terrorist organisations. The amendment proposes to allow the government to also proscribe individuals as terrorists and proposes to empower more officers of the National Investigation Agency to investigate cases.

As the discussion began, Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Elamaram Kareem said the bill will lead to large scale harassment, News18 reported. He referred to the previous Prevention of Terrorism Act and Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and said thousands of Muslims were arrested under those laws. “You don’t want the opposition to speak against you,” Kareem said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha listed all the problems with the proposed UAPA bill. He called the provisions of the bill draconian. He said the bill essentially panders to an ideology that conflates nation with the government. “If I criticise the government I am called an anti-national,” he said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member P Wilson said the bill should be referred to a standing committee. “The act doesn’t state who is the officer in the Central government who will brand the person as a terrorist,” he was quoted as saying by News18. “The officer is not a judicial authority. The designation can happen arbitrarily.”

Discussion on the bill had led to a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, with the Congress walking out of the House. While the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies supported the legislation, most Opposition parties have expressed concern.

Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said terrorism needs a strong law in order to be curtailed. The bill was taken up for discussion on Thursday in the evening, and was later suspended when the House was adjourned at 8 pm. The discussion will now resume on Friday after a response from Shah.

The Code on Wages Bill, 2019, will also be tabled in Rajya Sabha. It was passed by Lok Sabha on July 30. The bill seeks to amend and consolidate the laws relating to wages and bonus. Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar had said it will benefit 50 crore workers. Left parties protested on Friday morning against the Wage Code Bill in Parliament, News18 reported.

Ahead of the session, BJP MPs from West Bengal held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament over the law and order situation in the state, ANI reported.