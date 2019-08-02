Two complaints have been filed against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in courts in Hyderabad and Karimnagar cities in Telangana for allegedly making hate speeches last month, PTI reported on Thursday.

One of the complaints was filed by advocate Kashimshetty Karunasagar in the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Hyderabad on Thursday while the other was filed the day before in Karimnagar by a lawyer identified as B Mahender Reddy. The latter alleged Owaisi had attempted to stir up conflict between Hindus and Muslims in a speech on July 23. Reddy added that the court had directed the police to register a complaint but senior police officials claimed they had “not received any such directions”.

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh can’t do anything,” The News Minute quoted Akbaruddin as saying in Karimnagar. “They can’t even pluck a strand of hair. Remember, the world only scares those who fear. But the world fears the person who knows how to scare others. Why do you hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? [Is it because] a hundred hits from a goldsmith is equal to a single hit by a blacksmith?”

After the speech went viral, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader issued a statement clarifying he did not say anything “offensive or illegal” or hurt the feelings of any community. “But some persons with an ulterior motive for their political gain, are adding words and creating different meaning as per their own desire and imagination, approaching the police and misleading them,” he added.

Last week, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders filed a police complaint, accusing Owaisi of making provocative communal comments. Owaisi, who is infamous for inflammatory speeches, is the younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. In December 2012, he was arrested for allegedly delivering a hate speech at a public rally in Adilabad district of Telangana. He was later released on bail.