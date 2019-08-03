Security forces personnel in Chhattisgarh killed seven suspected Maoists in the state’s Rajnandgaon district on Saturday, PTI reported.

Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P said a gunfight took place around 6 am in a forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area near the Maharashtra border. A team of District Reserve Guard personnel were on an anti-Maoist operation in the forest, he said.

“So far, bodies of seven Maoists along with a huge cache of weapons, including one AK-47, have been found from the spot,” the officer said. More details are awaited. The operation is currently under way.

Last week, seven other suspected Maoists were killed in the state’s Bastar district in a similar operation.