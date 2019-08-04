The Congress Working Committee, the party’s top decision-making body, will meet on August 10 in Delhi. Finding Rahul Gandhi’s successor is likely to top the agenda of the meeting, reported PTI.

“It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August 11am at AICC,” KC Venugopal, general secretary in charge of the party’s organisation, tweeted.

The CWC has not held a meeting since May 25 when Gandhi announced his resignation as the party chief. The Congress won only 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on May 23. However, the CWC, which is a group of 54 senior party leaders, did not accept his resignation. But Gandhi remained adamant. In June, several Congress leaders resigned from their posts to give Gandhi a free hand to choose a new team. He finally sent in his resignation on July 3.

After Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, several party leaders suggested his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name for post of party president. However, she too shot down the suggestion.

With several state elections coming up later this year, many Congress leaders, including MP Shashi Tharoor, have said that the “lack of clarity” over who should take over from Rahul Gandhi as the party’s chief was hurting the Congress.