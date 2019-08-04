Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party legislator Alka Lamba on Sunday said she will give up the party’s primary membership but will retain her position in the Delhi Assembly, reported PTI.

“It has been decided that I should break all ties with the Aam Aadmi Party and resign from its primary membership,” said Lamba, according to NDTV. “I’ll soon tender my resignation from the primary membership of AAP in writing. But I will continue to be an MLA.”

Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said she has announced this a dozen times. “It takes 1 min to send a written resignation letter to party leadership,” he said. “We will accept it on Twitter too.”

Last week, Lamba had said that she was thinking of contesting the upcoming state elections as an independent candidate. “I’m not called to meetings,” she had alleged. “I am insulted repeatedly. I spent 20 years in the Congress, and while I struggled with family politics even there, I do not even get basic respect in AAP.”

Bhardwaj had then called her an “attention seeker”.

In May, she had announced that she would quit the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party in 2020. The Chandni Chowk MLA accused the AAP of sidelining her by removing her from the party’s WhatsApp group.

Lamba has been at loggerheads with AAP for several months. In December 2018, Lamba had claimed that Kejriwal asked her to resign from the party after she refused to support a proposal in the Delhi Assembly on revoking former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. Lamba said she had opposed the resolution as she respected the former prime minister. She was also rebuked by the party for speaking to the media without asking what the party’s line on the matter was.

Lamba later hinted that the party had been excluding her from official discussions and had even removed her from their official WhatsApp groups. After the Lok Sabha elections, Lamba had suggested that Kejriwal take responsibility for the party’s dismal performance and resign.