In a second mass shooting incident in the United States within 24 hours, nine were killed and 16 injured in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, police told CNN, adding that the suspect was also dead. Thirteen hours before this episode, at least 20 people were killed and 26 injured after an assailant opened fire at a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas.

The shooting in Dayton occurred around 1 am in Oregon district, said Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of the Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper. While the motive behind the shooting has not been ascertained yet, the police believe that the suspect, who is yet to be identified, had acted alone.

The assailant, who was shot and killed by police officials, had used a “long gun” with multiple rounds and the shooting occurred when he was walking towards a bar, said Montgomery County Emergency Services spokesperson Deb Decker, adding that the suspect was wearing body armour. “As bad as this is, it could have been much, much worse, as I think everyone will become aware of here as more information unfolds,” CNN quoted Carper as saying.

Patrolling officers reached the location soon after the shooting began and confronted the assailant. “We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and to put an end to it quickly,” tweeted Dayton Police Department. It also said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation.

“Our people are very well trained for a situation like this...very fortunate that the officers were in close proximity,” BBC quoted Caper as saying.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley responded to the shooting incident, saying that she was heartbroken. “Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done,” she tweeted. “We will share updates as we have more information.”

Meanwhile, in the mass shooting in Texas, the 21-year-old suspect had been taken into custody. Police officials are mulling charging the accused, Patrick Crusius, with murder.