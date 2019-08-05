Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir, amid uproar from members of the Opposition. An order from President Ram Nath Kovind also removed provisions under Article 35-A, which provides special treatment to the state.

The home minister also proposed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill under which the state will be turned into a Union Territory with a legislature, similar to Delhi, while the Ladakh region would be converted into a Union Territory without a Legislature. Shah said all provisions of Article 370 would be considered null and void once the President gives his assent to the proposal.

“Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years,” ANI quoted the home minister as saying. “Leader of Opposition [Ghulam Nabi Azad] said Article 370 connected Jammu and Kashmir to India, it’s not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed Jammu and Kashmir Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954.” Shah further said that two lieutenant governors had been proposed, one for Jammu and Kashmir and another for Ladakh, adding that there should be no delay in scrapping Article 370.

The home minister said that the Congress in 1952 and 1962 had amended Article 370 in a similar way. “So instead of protesting please let me speak and have a discussion, all your doubts and misunderstandings will be cleared, I am ready to answer all your questions,” he said.

Shah’s address comes after the Union Cabinet met in New Delhi on Monday morning amid a security clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the home minister’s proposal to revoke Article 370, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that the lockdown in the state should be discussed in the House.

Former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were put on house arrest late on Sunday while Congress leader Usman Majid and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami said they were being detained. After the home minister’s announcement in parliament, Mufti said that it marked the “darkest day in Indian democracy”. “Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired,” she tweeted. “Unilateral decision of Government of India to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Peoples Democratic Party leaders Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway also protested against the announcement in the Parliament premises.

The developments came after political parties in Jammu and Kashmir met on Sunday evening before a curfew was imposed in Srinagar and a few other parts of the state. The meeting, led by National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, said that all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir would be united to protect the special status of Kashmir. He had also appealed to both India and Pakistan to not “take any step that may accelerate the tension between the two countries”.

Meanwhile, mobile internet and broadband services had been suspended in the Valley while landlines and local mobile numbers had been blocked in the state.