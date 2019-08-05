Peoples Democratic Party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condemned the Centre’s decision to table a resolution in Parliament to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also introduced an order from President Ram Nath Kovind that removed provisions under Article 35A of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, which provides special treatment to the state, and proposed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill that seeks to turn Jammu and Kashmir to a Union Territory with a legislature while Ladakh is proposed to be a Union Territory without a legislature.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy,” Mufti said in a series of tweets. “Decision of J&K leadership to reject two-nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of government of India to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional, which will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Mufti said the decision would have catastrophic consequences for the Indian subcontinent, and added that the Centre’s intentions were clear. “They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people,” she added. “India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises.”

The Peoples Democratic Party chief said the glee with which some sections of the media and civil society were celebrating Shah’s announcements were “disgusting and disconcerting”.

“What did J&K get for acceding to India?” Mufti asked. “Another partition along communal lines? Our special status is not a gift bestowed upon us. It is a right guaranteed by the same Parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership and India. Today the very same contract has been violated.”

What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same 🇮🇳 parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

The way some sections of media & civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting & disconcerting. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

Already under house arrest & not allowed to have visitors either. Not sure how long I’ll be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019

In a statement, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the government’s unilateral decision was shocking and “a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceeded to it in 1947”.

“A tough and long battle lies ahead,” said the former chief minister. “We are ready for that.”

The Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was heir of the legacies of socialist leaders such as JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. “So our party is not supporting the bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today,” ANI quoted party leader KC Tyagi as saying. “We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked.”

‘Glorious day’

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, meanwhile, hailed the Narendra Modi government’s decision. “What a glorious day,” tweeted the party’s General Secretary Ram Madhav. “Finally the martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and the seven-decade-old demand of the entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time. Ever imagined?”

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda said the slogan of “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one” that had finally been realised. “Thank you, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for having the courage to take this long overdue, historic decision.”

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

With #Article370 gone, at long last, the slogan "From Kashmir To Kanyakumari, India Is One"

finally, finally comes true!



Thank you, PM @narendramodi and HM @AmitShah for having the courage to take this long overdue, historic decision 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 5, 2019

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called it a monumental decision and claimed a historical wrong had been undone. “The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the most,” he claimed. “More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue.”

The former minister said a temporary and transient provision cannot be treated as permanent. “It had to go,” he added. “Separate status led to separatism. No dynamic nation can allow this situation to continue.”

Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also welcomed the Centre’s decision.

A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

बहुत साहसिक और ऐतिहासिक निर्णय. श्रेष्ठ भारत - एक भारत का अभिनन्दन.

A bold and historic decision. We salute our Great India - one India. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 5, 2019

Other parties supporting government

The Bahujan Samaj Party, the Biju Janata Dal, the YSR Congress Party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Shiv Sena, the Bodoland People’s Front, and the Aam Aadmi Party were among the other parties to support the government’s move.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his party hoped the decision would bring peace and development in Kashmir.

“Our party gives complete support,” said the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Satish Chandra Kumar. “We want that the bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 bill and the other bill.”

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray said it was a moment of pride for the National Democratic Alliance. “I pray that now with the reorganisation of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh, the citizens there will benefit with peace, progress and prosperity, which was being held back from them for years due to its isolation from the rest of the country,” he tweeted.

We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 5, 2019