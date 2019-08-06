The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the city police on Tuesday, asking for details of the investigation into the alleged rape by a cab driver on August 2. The complainant, a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, was allegedly drugged and then raped by the driver of the cab she had taken to return to her hostel from her friend’s home in south Delhi.

“This is a shocking incident where a young girl was raped due to an apparent lack of police patrolling on the roads of Delhi,” the statement from the panel read. The commission asked for the detailed status report of the case, details of the calls made to the police control room, and the time taken for the police to reach the spot.

The Delhi Commission for Women also asked for a copy of the route map taken by the driver along with details of the police pickets or checkpoints along the route, adding that the information be provided to the panel by August 9. The 21-year-old woman had reportedly told the police that she had taken the cab from Mandir Marg area and that the driver had driven around for nearly three hours after raping her.

The woman, in her statement, had alleged that the driver had offered her something due to which she became unconscious, after which he raped her, The Times of India reported. Locals found the complainant in a semi-conscious state near a park in south Delhi and admitted her to a hospital where doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

Following this, the student registered a complaint and a case was filed. Police are reportedly on the lookout for the accused.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Tuesday that the panel had asked for details of the investigation from the police. “Why was there no arrest? We’ve also asked for the route of taken by the cab where the woman was raped for hours and the police had no idea,” Maliwal tweeted. “Was there police patrolling on the route?”